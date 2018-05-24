whitelogo
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Videos
FYI: The New Han Solo Is Just as Hot as Harrison Ford
May 24, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Movies
The
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Bromance Totally Eclipses Its Actual Love Story
May 21, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Harrison Ford Went into Action Hero Mode to Rescue a Woman After a Highway Crash
Nov 20, 2017 @ 2:45 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford Catch a Case of the Giggles During Hilarious Interview
Oct 05, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Videos
About That Time Harrison Ford Punched Ryan Gosling
Aug 30, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Movies
8 Life Lessons I Learned from
Star Wars
May 25, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Billie Lourd Stands in for Mom Carrie Fisher for a
Star Wars
Reunion Photo
Apr 14, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Harrison Ford Mourns Carrie Fisher: "She Lived Her Life Bravely"
Dec 28, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Carrie Fisher Had an "Intense" Real-Life Romance with Harrison Ford
Nov 16, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Alden Enrehreich Will Play Young Han Solo in
Star Wars: Episode VIII
Jul 18, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Music
Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Willing to Return as Harry Potter (One Day)!
Jun 29, 2016 @ 12:15 pm
Movies
Alden Ehrenreich Reportedly Cast as the Next Han Solo
May 06, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Videos
Harrison Ford Is Excited to Play Indiana Jones Again: "It’s Great Fun to Play This Character"
Mar 22, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Harrison Ford Is Returning to Theaters as Indiana Jones
Mar 15, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Celebrity
A New Poll Confirms Tom Hanks Is America’s Favorite Actor—See the Top Five
Jan 29, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Social Media
See Harrison Ford's Chiseled 28-Year-Old Abs in Awesome Throwback
Dec 29, 2015 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Harrison Ford Praises "Extraordinarily Talented" New Cast of
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Dec 18, 2015 @ 10:15 am
Movies
Why Daisy Ridley and the New Cast of
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Absolutely Kills It
Dec 16, 2015 @ 10:45 pm
Videos
Watch the
Force Awakens
Cast Sing an A Cappella
Star Wars
Medley
Dec 16, 2015 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
The Women of
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Shine at the Film's L.A. Premiere
Dec 15, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Videos
Calista Flockhart Reveals Harrison Ford's Texting Technique
Dec 11, 2015 @ 7:45 am
Videos
Watch Harrison Ford Use a Han Solo Doll to Explain His
Star Wars
Set Injury
Dec 02, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Watch Harrison Ford and Chewbacca's Dramatic Reconciliation
Nov 24, 2015 @ 8:30 am
