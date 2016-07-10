Victoria and David Beckham Share Sweet Birthday Wishes for Little Girl Harper

Little Harper Beckham, the adorable daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, is celebrating her 5th birthday today, and her proud parents took to Instagram to gush over their youngest child.

Former soccer star David Beckham shared a sweet picture of him and Harper playing in the pool. He's wearing sunglasses, and Harper, who has her arm wrapped around his neck, is planting a kiss on his cheek. Cue our hearts melting. As if that wasn't cute enough, the 41-year-old dad wrote a touching caption for the image.

"Happy birthday to my Pretty Lady," he wrote. "In 5 years baby Harper has brought so much love into our family... Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul... We adore you baby girl happy birthday."

Happy birthday to my Pretty Lady 💜 In 5 years baby Harper has brought so much love into our family ... Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul ... We adore you baby girl happy birthday love Daddy ❤️ @victoriabeckham A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:10am PDT

Fashion designer and model Victoria Beckham also posted an adorable image of their little girl. In the pic, she and Harper are exchanging a kiss while taking a dip in the pool. She kept her caption short, sweet, and to the point, writing, "Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X."

Happy Birthday baby girl 🙏🏻💕 We all love you so much 💜💜💜 X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham kisses from mummy X A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jul 10, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

Though she's only 5, Harper has already been front row at more fashion shows than we have, and she's dabbled in fashion design and drawing—no big deal. This little lady is destined for big things, and we can't wait to see what she does this year!

