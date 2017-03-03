whitelogo
whitelogo
Harley Pasternak
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Harley Pasternak
Videos
Fitbit Ambassador Harley Pasternak's Best Revenge Body Moves
Mar 03, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Get a Revenge Body with Celeb Trainer Harley Pasternak
Feb 15, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Health & Fitness
Ariana Grande and Rihanna's Trainer Shares Simple Tips to Stay Swimsuit-Ready
Aug 28, 2015 @ 9:00 am
Most Recent
Health & Fitness
How to Lose Those Last 5 Pounds, Straight from Megan Fox's Trainer
Mar 13, 2015 @ 7:00 pm
5 Fitness Tips From Halle Berry's Trainer
Jan 18, 2011 @ 5:49 pm
Most Recent
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!