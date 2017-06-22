Have We Been Singing "MMMBop" Wrong All These Years? Hanson Says Yes

We seriously cannot believe we've been singing along Hanson's to "MMMBop" for twenty years!

The hit tune was officially released in April 1997, but there's one thing that many of us have been in the dark about for two decades: the song's meaning. On Thursday morning, Hanson revealed that most of us have been getting it wrong all this time in an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O. Show. "MMMbop represents a frame of time: 'in an MMMbop they're gone' it says in the lyrics of the song," Zac Hanson revealed. " The whole song's about the fact that almost everything in your life will come and go very quickly. You've got to figure out what matters and you've got to grab onto those things." Quite poignant, no?

And it's not just a trivial pop song, as Hanson was actually inspired by a classic genre for the tune. "What happens is people go to sing that song and they start making it up as if it's nonsense," Zac Hanson continued. "But it's actually a repetitive part, it came from Doo-wop songs ... So it's a background part." Still learning things about one of our favorite songs twenty years later ... pretty cool right?

That isn't all, as apparently we've been singing it incorrectly all this time as well. "Too many people put a 'whop' in there," Zac Hanson divulged. Noted Zac! We're still going to keep belting it out by the way.

The trio also did a cover of Harry Styles's new hit, "Sign of the Times".

Be right back: Our brains are going through a boy band explosion right now.