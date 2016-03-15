Watch Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Freestyle with President Obama

Coolest president ever Barack Obama somehow managed to get even cooler on Monday. Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of his hit Broadway musical Hamilton stopped by Washington, D.C., for a special White House performance when POTUS decided to take things to the next level. Miranda and Obama met in the Rose Garden for, of all things, an impromptu freestyle rap about the government. When in Rome, right?

RELATED: 5 Reasons Hip-Hop Musical Hamilton is the Hottest Broadway Ticket in Town

With the help of a single drummer, the president held up cue cards with words and phrases like "Congress," "carbon footprint," "Nasa," and even one that said "Sunny and Bo," while Miranda spun each one into a freestyle rap. At one point he managed to rhyme "supreme court" with "book report." Consider us impressed!

Watch the president and Miranda's Rose Garden freestyle session in the video above.