Halsey's Coachella Look Included Space Buns and an Underboob-Baring Top

Halsey is teaching us all a lesson in festival dressing and long-lasting makeup. The singer posted a beauty tutorial to their Instagram on Sunday, showing off their Coachella week-one getup.

The video was meant to give fans a glimpse at their makeup look using their beauty brand, About-Face Beauty , but in the process, Halsey's video also captured their outfit for the music-filled weekend.

The singer wore the tiniest, underboob-baring, black halter bra-top, which they paired with light-wash baggy Levi's jeans that were left unbuttoned and an oversized bedazzled cross necklace. Their dark hair was pulled back into two messy space buns on either side of their head and they opted for a blue and black, sparkly cat-eye for their glam. In the post, Halsey expertly created the look using the brand's products, including the Fluid Eye Paint.