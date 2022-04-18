Halsey's Coachella Look Included Space Buns and an Underboob-Baring Top
Halsey is teaching us all a lesson in festival dressing and long-lasting makeup. The singer posted a beauty tutorial to their Instagram on Sunday, showing off their Coachella week-one getup.
The video was meant to give fans a glimpse at their makeup look using their beauty brand, About-Face Beauty, but in the process, Halsey's video also captured their outfit for the music-filled weekend.
The singer wore the tiniest, underboob-baring, black halter bra-top, which they paired with light-wash baggy Levi's jeans that were left unbuttoned and an oversized bedazzled cross necklace. Their dark hair was pulled back into two messy space buns on either side of their head and they opted for a blue and black, sparkly cat-eye for their glam. In the post, Halsey expertly created the look using the brand's products, including the Fluid Eye Paint.
"At the end of Coachella, I thought to myself, 'I can't believe my makeup lasted this long' and then I remembered, oh ya I designed it to do that 😌 @aboutfacebeauty," the singer captioned the Instagram. The final look, which they wore to the Revolve Festival, included earrings, hair barrettes, face jewels, white sunglasses, and matching Converse sneakers.
Halsey joined other celebrities, like Vanessa Hudgens, Hailey and Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, at the weekend's festivities, which took place in Indio, Calif. Headliners for the event included Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd, as well as Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Next weekend marks the second round of the highly anticipated annual festival.