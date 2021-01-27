Halsey Announced That She Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Child

"Surprise!"

By Kimberly Truong
Jan 27, 2021 @ 12:30 pm
Halsey has announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a set of photos of herself on Instagram in a rainbow crochet bra with her torso bared, writing, "surprise!" and adding the milk bottle, rainbow, and baby emojis.

In the photos, she could be seen sitting on a satin backdrop outdoors, wearing light wash jeans and smiling at the camera.

In an interview with the Guardian last year, Halsey opened up about going through a miscarriage.

"It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," she said at the time. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

She also told the outlet that she has endometriosis, but that her latest prognosis was positive, and motherhood is "looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."

