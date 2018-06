Halloween 2008 in Hollywood

8 of 11 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Katy Perry

Halloween came early for birthday girl Katy Perry-dressed up as Queen frontman Freddie Mercury-who threw a spooky soiree at L.A.'s Siren Studios to mark her 24th birthday. "I have a cake that's a cadaver and its guts are everywhere. I'm not so sure if anyone's going to have a piece," said Perry, who got her guests into the spirit of the holiday at the Malibu Rum-sponsored bash. "And I arrived in a hearse!"