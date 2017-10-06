Halle Berry's Sweet Throwback Photo Comes with Incredibly Wise Words

Halle Berry doesn't share throwbacks often, but when she does, they always pack a punch.

The Oscar winner stunned in her latest #FBF, sharing a curly-haired headshot of herself from back in the day, along with the piece of advice she would give to her younger self if she could. "If I could give this young girl some advice... I'd tell her to do it all the same...no regrets #FBF."

If I could give this young girl some advice... I’d tell her to do it all the same... no regrets. #FBF A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

RELATED: Halle Berry Shows Off Her Toned Body in a Sentimental Bikini Photo

In the modelesque snap, Berry leans towards the camera and smiles, rocking a jean jacket and striped collared shirt as if she were posing for a catalog. Did we mention that the ageless beauty looks the same in the flashback photo as she does now?

While it's not clear if the photo is from her beauty queen days, it's a been a while since Berry has graced her page with a throwback of herself before she started her career in the biz. For her last throwback post, Berry shared a glammed-up movie still of herself looking startled with the caption, *pretends to be shocked* #TBT.

*pretends to be shocked* #TBT A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 7, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

Beautiful then, beautiful now.