Halle Berry's See-Through Crochet Dress Is Here to Herald Warm Weather
Serious Jane Birkin vibes.
If anyone knows the true meaning of "living life," it's Halle Berry, who casually set our social media feeds on fire with just two photos and a stellar caption.
Berry showed us the true meaning of the word "aspirational" on Friday, when she tweeted two photos of herself in a white crochet dress with matching white boots, lounging outdoors in the sun and drinking a glass of red wine.
The only thing better than the outfit and her entire vibe was her caption: "giving a f*ck didn't go with this outfit." She's right, and she should say it.
The see-through dress and knee-high boots called to mind 1960s-era Jane Birkin, whose iconic minidresses and classic style of course went on to inspire the coveted Birkin bag.
And if there were any doubt as to whether Ms. Berry knows how good she looks, well, we'll just leave you with her reaction to someone's reply about her outfit.