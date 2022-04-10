Halle Berry's Beach Outfit Included Itsy-Bitsy Bikini Bottoms and a Sheer Trench Coat Plus, seemingly every chaotic accessory she owned. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Halle Berry Sheer Trench Coat Bikini Bottoms Credit: @halleberry/Instagram Halle Berry celebrated the weekend with an oceanside photoshoot, and her beach outfit included more (much more) than just a swimsuit and flip flops. On Saturday, the actress brought costume bin dressing to the beach with an unconventional coverup and accessories that were even more perplexing. In a snapshot shared to Instagram, Halle paired her tiny black bikini bottoms with a sheer trench coat. She accessorized with fingerless lace gloves, studded cat-eye sunglasses, and stacks of gold bracelets on one wrist. Her asymmetric pixie cut with white-blond streaks, which she initially debuted at the Critics Choice Awards last month, was swept to the side and featured soft curls from behind. "Nisi all grown up #BAPSvibes," Berry captioned her post, referencing the '90s cult-classic film BAPS (short for Black American Princesses). RELATED: Halle Berry Celebrated Her Daughter Nahla's 14th Birthday with a Rare Photo on Instagram Her character Nisi's orange rubber zip-up catsuit, matching cropped jacket, and super long nails were arguably more chaotic than her recent beach attire. Last year, during an interview with Vogue, Halle revealed that she took extreme measures to fit into Nisi's iconic outfit. "I remember I would have to lather my whole body in talcum powder just to be able to pull this rubber suit up, and then, try working in it for about an hour or two," she said. "Then it was just like a sauna inside and just sweat rolling down my legs, but I was so happy."

Close this dialog window Share & More

Close this dialog window View image Halle Berry's Beach Outfit Included Itsy-Bitsy Bikini Bottoms and a Sheer Trench Coat

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.