Halle Berry Wore a Very Sheer Crop Top and Tulle Ball Gown Skirt Just Because
Vaccinated summer vibes.
Do you know that viral Twitter thread that asks you to post a picture of your first post-vaccine look? Well, my answer would be Halle Berry's most recent Instagram post.
The actress took to social media on Wednesday to post a video and photo of herself wearing a sheer long-sleeved butterfly top and tulle skirt made from recyclable materials from Christian Siriano's Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Berry appears to be the first celeb to wear something from the collection, which was in part made from materials from the secondhand clothing website, ThredUp.
"Looking for a red carpet moment ✨ (This beauty was designed by @csiriano)," she wrote in the caption.
In recent months, Berry has not been shy about showing off her quarantine style. Apart from the aforementioned actual ball gown, her looks have consisted of everything from pantsless ensembles to bikini bottoms and T-shirts.
While I may not have a red carpet in my future as Berry does, I will certainly be taking a cue from her latest look: upcycled and over-the-top.