Halle Berry Made a Case for the Sexy Turtleneck
Forget putting on your Sunday best, because Halle Berry just invented an entirely new concept: the Sunday serve.
Over the weekend, the actress shared a photo of her LOTD on Instagram and serve she did, indeed. In a bathroom selfie posted to her grid, Halle kept it casual yet sexy in a black turtleneck with see-through netting down the front and on the sleeves. She layered a matching lacy bra underneath. The bottom half of her outfit wasn't visible, but knowing Halle, it was probably just as risqué.
As for her glam, she wore her caramel hair down in loose waves with curtain bangs framing her face and swiped on a glossy lip. "Sunday serve," she captioned the snapshot.
And it's not just on Sundays that Halle's been serving looks. While promoting her new Netflix movie, Bruised, last month, Halle wore everything from a mini dress with a snake belt buckle to a lace-up top underneath her velvet pantsuit. Meanwhile, at the People's Choice Awards just a few weeks ago, she gave the spacesuit a sexy makeover in a sequined plunging number paired with metallic silver heels.
Keep doing you, Halle.