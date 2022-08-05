Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

There's simply nothing she can't pull off.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak

Published on August 5, 2022
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.

On Thursday night, Berry and her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, attended a boxing match in Los Angeles together. During the date night, Berry debuted new purple curls in an asymmetric cut with one buzzed side. The star has been donning the hairstyle for a while (which channels her X-Men character Storm) but she replaced the blonde streaks with the violet hue. Never one to shy away from taking risks when it comes to her beauty and style, the vibrant hair looked perfectly in place.

She paired the new look with a plunging black blouse that fastened down the front, leaving slivers of skin peek through including her belly button. On the bottom she wore slouchy tie-dye pants that were cuffed at the hems. She finished off the outfit with black booties, layered gold necklaces, and matching earrings.

For his part, Hunt wore a black, long-sleeve T-shirt with a floral design and the word "Hello!" in place of a pocket and matching trousers. He accessorized with a denim bucket and a leather cross-body bag.

The couple celebrated a milestone earlier this year. In honor of their anniversary in April, Berry posted a snap of two blush-colored champagne glasses to her Instagram. "On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO," she wrote.

