Halle Berry Says Her Plunging Sequin Jumpsuit Is Perfect and We Agree

While the image of Harry Styles wearing a Gucci jumpsuit covered from top to bottom in reflective sequins is still seared into our collective memories, Halle Berry is here to show us that there's a place for disco away from the spotlight (and dusty crowds) of Coachella. In her latest Instagram post, the actress showed off what she called a "perfect" jumpsuit. What made the piece so flawless? Well, it had a deep-V plunging neckline, similar allover shimmer to Styles's show-stopping stage number, and a one-two punch of long, fitted sleeves and flowing, flared pants.