Halle Berry Flashed Her Underwear Beneath Her Winter Coat

Out of the many things that Halle Berry does best, serving looks is at the top of list. And yesterday's getup was no exception.

On Thursday, the actress shared a trio of photos to her Instagram grid to show off her latest 'fit. In the first snap shot by Cliff Watts, Halle was pictured wearing a black wool coat with no pants , a matching leather beret, and over-the-top eyewear while leaning against an outdoor wall with a bike next to her. Berry, a beret, and a bicycle? Iconic.

The next image showed her in the same outfit (and still pantless), but this time, she flashed her black underwear beneath her winter jacket, and in the third shot , she stared straight into the camera's lens with both thumbs inside the pockets of her coat. Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt was a fan of the look and commented, "Exquisite."

Earlier this week, Halle and Van celebrated their second Valentine's Day together as a couple with a beachside photoshoot. The Oscar-winner, of course, looked chic in a green patterned caftan and sunhat, while her musician boyfriend wore his black pants rolled up his legs and a tie-dye shirt. "Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van!" she wrote alongside the sweet photo, adding: "Happy Valentine's Day y'all ❤️‍🔥."