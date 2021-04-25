Halle Berry Debuted a Major Hair Change at the Oscars
She teased the chop on Instagram minutes before arriving on the red carpet.
Was there ever any doubt that Halle Berry would show out at the Oscars?
Well, if there were, they were shut down for good when the Oscar winner returned to red carpet as a presenter at this year's awards. Berry stepped out in a strapless mauve gown with an added flounce of fabric at the midsection, but it wasn't her dress that caught our attention — it was her hair!
Berry teased a major change on Instagram ahead of her arrival on the carpet.
The Oscar-winner debuted a short angled chop with baby bangs.
The actress, who became the first Black woman to win the award for best actress when she won for Monster's Ball in 2002, has since expressed her disappointment that no other Black actress has won the award after her.
"The heartbreak I have is because I really thought that night meant that very soon after that, other women of color, Black women, would stand beside me," she said. "Now it's been 20 years and no one has, and so every time Oscar time comes around, I get very reflective and I think, 'Well maybe this year, maybe this year.' It has become heartbreaking that no one else has stood there."