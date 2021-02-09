Halle Berry Responded to Comments Saying She "Can't Keep a Man"

Commenters aren't going to get Halle Berry down. Over the weekend, Berry posted an inspirational quote and while the comments did include words of support, there were a few people who decided to say that she "can't keep a man." It didn't sit well with Berry, who responded to a few of the haters, insisting that she knows what's best for her and a few negative comments won't be changing that.

"Women don't owe you shit," her post read. She captioned it, "& that's on mary had a little lamb."

The comments included "says the women who can't keep a man."

Berry clapped right back, saying that another way to look at it was to consider that maybe she was the one that didn't want to keep a man.

"Who says I wanna keep the wrong man?" she wrote. "Cuz … I don't."

Another noted that Berry needed to look in the mirror, since she's had so many exes.

"@halleberry you may have to start looking in the mirror, because it's definitely you. What is it that you're doing wrong? With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems as if you can't keep a man," another comment read. "I get the feeling that you're too controlling, demanding and probably full of your self [sic]. IDK but it's definitely you. Ask yourself, what is it that you're doing wrong."

"Who said I wanted to keep them?" she wrote back. "I'm all about living your best life. If you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

Image zoom Credit: VALERIE MACON / Contributor

Another commenter claimed that Berry's post is "not what most wives tell their husbands who pay for everything," Berry didn't hold back with that comment, either, writing, "Well, I'm not one of them. No man has ever taken care of me ... EVER!" And in one more example of perspective, a critic asked if Berry "had some trouble with men" in her life, to which she replied, "Nope, they had trouble with me."

E! News notes that not all the comments were negative and that Berry's message resonated with many, who wrote, "never liked a post so fast" and "say it louder for the people in the back."

Berry addressed her relationships at the 2017 City Summit in Los Angeles, noting that things can get complicated with three failed marriages and with kids in the picture.

"I have learned to deal with three failed marriages — which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved," she said. "And, you know, I think everybody, especially women, we go into a marriage thinking that it's going to last forever and this is our prince, you know, on that shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid, and I'm kind of anti fairy tales today. But, we go in there with that hope. And so when it falls apart, it feels like a huge failure and a huge disappointment."