Halle Berry's Beach Bikini Photo Is the Ultimate Summer Vibe
Aspirational.
If anyone knows how to portray an aspirational life on Instagram, it's Halle Berry (sorry, influencers).
After giving us a preview of her enviable wine-and-no-pants weekend, Berry is back on the grid with a photo of the summer we all deserve. On Monday, she shared a photo of herself lounging on the beach in a printed bikini, tousled hair tossed back into perfectly beachy waves.
"If it requires a bikini, my answer is always yes please!" she wrote.
Us too, Halle.
Berry recently dropped a line of workout clothing she designed with activewear brand Sweaty Betty, a collaboration she called key to her "busy lifestyle" and the mission of her health and wellness platform, rē·spin, which launched last year.
The items in the collection, named after her most iconic roles (hello, "Storm" leggings), are ones she "can throw on ... wear them all day, and still look put together," she told InStyle.
"That's very much aligned with what I'm doing with my platform, rē*spin: helping people to find the confidence to shift their approaches to health and wellness," she added.