Halle Berry Celebrated Her 56th Birthday With a Sexy Selfie and a Plunging Lace Top

Halle Berry is officially 56 (though you'd actually never guess it) and she celebrated the occasion in the most Leo way possible: by sharing a sultry, nonchalant birthday selfie with her millions of followers.

The actress posted the sexy portrait to her Instagram on Sunday to express her thanks for all the birthday wishes. Captioned, "feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW," the photo showed her lounging outdoors on a white couch while wearing a plunging black lace bodysuit and nothing else. Berry tilted her chin to give the camera a bit of sexy side-eye and put her hair — an asymmetric buzz cut with silver dyed curls — on full display. She finished the celebratory look with a subtle brown smoky eye, gold hoop earrings, and an ear cuff.

While Halle shared the birthday selfie to her Instagram feed, she also spent the day reposting plenty of her friends' well-wishes onto her Instagram Story — which included a sweet message from her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

Over a slideshow of photos and videos of the actress, Hunt added a sweet caption that read, "hi, baby. it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."

Halle was sure to voice her reciprocated adoration for her beau on the post by commenting, "thank you my sweetheart. i love you more than words can express- you are my person, that's a FACT ! you are real silly for that freddie prince mustache pic tho !!! ❤️"