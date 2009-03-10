Hair Secrets from the Set

Mar 10, 2009 @ 12:05 pm
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Getting Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart Into Character

The first step in getting Pattinson and Stewart to resemble their characters Edward and Bella was a hair transformation. "Both of their hair colors were from a previous film and needed to be corrected for their Twilight roles," says Mary Ann Valdes, the movie's department head hairstylist. To get the right shade, she had the actors try on wigs and when the color was decided on, she sent them to Beverly Hills salon owner Stuart Gavert (with the help of co-colorist Jonathan Castellanos) take care of the coloring.

-Lisa Tilson

Robert Pattinson - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Perfecting Robert Pattinson's Color

"The production notes specified Edward as an absolutely stunning and heart stopping young man, with creamy gleaming skin, golden eyes and hair that looks like marble," says Gavert. "We created this hair color masterpiece through advanced highlighting techniques and a brand new method that I dubbed “twilights," which utilizes lighter and darker natural colors to add maximum contrast."

Robert Pattinson - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Nikki Reed Transforms to Long and Blonde

Reed, a brunette, needed long blonde hair as Rosalie. "The director didn't want everyone to have black hair like a typical vampire," says Gavert. Instead of using a wig, Valdes decided to bleach the top of Reed's hair and for the rest of the tresses, she attached a three-quarter fall that extended below her natural hair.

Robert Pattinson - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Styling Robert Pattinson's Hair
As far as products go, Valdes kept it simple for Pattinson's hair: she used Bumble amp Bumble Surf Spray and Black amp White pomade, which Pattinson actually suggested, as it's what he uses.
Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Creating Jackson Rathbone and Ashley Greene's Looks

To capture Jasper (Rathbone), Gavert said he wanted a more eccentric look for the youngest Cullen. "His hair was styled freely which opened several different possibilities for an interesting color," adds Gavert. "This exciting hair color was achieved by allowing his natural texture to guide each brush stroke." Greene's hair, on the other hand, is a wig used to create Alice Cullen's short pixie. "Ashley's hair is long and thick so it was a challenge to get it all in the wig," adds Valdes.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Inspiration for Bella and Edward
"Bella was to appear as an average high school student with a beautiful, natural, sweet quality about her," says Gavert. "We immediately imagined chocolate covered cherries and created her signature warm brown coiffure by using non-ammonia colors, which left her hair incredibly healthy and luminescent." For Edward, Gavert says, "We wanted to give him bronze highlights that would complement the golden contacts he wore."
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Rachelle Lefevre Goes Au Naturel
Lefevre's naturally voluminous curls were perfect for her role as fiery vampire Victoria. "She was the only one I didn't have to do anything drastic to," says Valdes. "We spiral curled her hair to smooth out her own curl and put smoothing product on to give nice waves and lessen the frizz."
Taylor Lautner - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Transforming Taylor Lautner
So Cal-native Lautner has short spiky hair, which is far from the character of Jacob (far right), so Valdes created a long wig for him. As he was only on-set for four days, they were able to get by with just one wig; some of the actors, including Stewart, had to have multiple hair pieces in case one got wet in the rain.
Peter Faccinelli and Elizabeth Reaser - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Creating Carlisle and Esme
To transform Peter Faccinelli into Carlisle Cullen, Gavert says, "It was accomplished by incorporating the actor's natural tone and several different pastel blondes." Elizabeth Reaser donned a wig for her role as Esme Cullen. "The director wanted her style to be from the '30s or '40s-kind of Veronica Lake-esque," says Valdes. "So the wig was full with waves and a caramel color."
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - Hair Secrets from the Set - Twilight Saga
Recoloring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart for Reshoots
"We had to do both their hair for reshoots," says Gavert. "Kristen's hair was dark burgundy brown but we had her hair piece to match her color to, so we bleached her hair and then dyed it to match the fall." Pattinson had also changed his color, so after altering it a bit, Gavert gave him a color shampoo to use to "get his color consistent," he says.
