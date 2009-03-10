Hair Secrets from the Set

The first step in getting Pattinson and Stewart to resemble their characters Edward and Bella was a hair transformation. "Both of their hair colors were from a previous film and needed to be corrected for their Twilight roles," says Mary Ann Valdes, the movie's department head hairstylist. To get the right shade, she had the actors try on wigs and when the color was decided on, she sent them to Beverly Hills salon owner Stuart Gavert (with the help of co-colorist Jonathan Castellanos) take care of the coloring.



-Lisa Tilson