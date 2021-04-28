Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosé Make a Case for Barely-There Bottoms
Party outfits are back.
As we enter summer 2021, fashion brands — and by extension, their celebrity cohorts — are making a case for tossing aside the comfort clothes of the pandemic for dressier pastures. And by that, we mean party clothes, costume jewelry, and ultra-micro-mini skirts. On Wednesday, Saint Laurent presented its Winter 2021 collection, and with it came a group of celebrity "front-row" shots, including Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Rosé.
For her part, Kravitz wore a white mini with a velvet vest and a floral choker. She paired the look with fishnet tights and pointed flats.
Rosé and Hailey Bieber wore similar outfits, with Bieber modeling a purple metallic mini skirt and open faux fur jacket and Rosé wearing a similar skirt in gold. Hers was paired with a black and white cardigan.
Of course, the show itself was virtual again this season and the front row shots came from around the world. If last weekend's Academy Awards were any indication, however, we may soon see in-person fashion shows come back to life. For now, though, we'll take a full glam look in a backyard.