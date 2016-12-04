Hailey Baldwin Heads to Church in a Casual Punk Look

Hailey Baldwin is devoted to her style even when attending religious services.

The 20-year-old model stopped by Hillsong Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia rocking a relaxed punk inspired ensemble. The Justin Bieber ex wore a studded leather jacket, band tee, rolled denim, fishnets, and motorcycle boots to the occasion.

As for her weekend beauty? She kept a center part in her hair but pulled the rest of her tresses back, to show off her strong brows, matte skin and pink lipstick. Baldwin was accompanied by two friends who were both casually attired.

The Guess model is in Australia promoting her beauty line with Model Co Cosmetics. Baldwin took to Instagram to express her excitement. She posed in a causal look featuring Champion brand sweats, Vans Old Skools ($60; zappos.com), some seriously wavy hair and "rock on" hands. "Headed to Australia!!!! Excited to be with the @modelco_cosmetics team. See y'all there," she captioned the announcement. Baldwin is also rumored to be dating Australian band, 5 Seconds of Summer's drummer, Ashton Irwin.

Headed to Australia!!!! Excited to be with the @modelco_cosmetics team. See y'all there 💃🏼 A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

We wonder if that added to the travel excitement!