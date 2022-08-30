This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth

I can't open my inbox these days without seeing another celebrity drop a skincare line, but it was still impressive when earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber's Rhode range sold out near instantly. To her credit, the model is a long-time skincare enthusiast — and after trying the oil cleanser she recommended earlier this year, I have to say my skin has rarely felt smoother.

As Bieber shared with Allure in April, she "always, and I do mean always" makes time to double cleanse. She used Mara's Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, a makeup-dissolving cleanser-meets-mask, and it wasn't the first time she'd name-dropped the favorite. In April 2021, she shared on her YouTube channel that using the oil cleanser has "honestly made the biggest difference" in her skin.

So when I at long-last hit the bottom of my last oil cleanser, I was ready to break out the bottle Mara sent me to try. I tend towards gentle formulas for my finicky skin, and the cleanser takes me right to the edge of that territory; its mix of algae extract, squalane, jojoba, chia, sunflower, and moringa oil gets an exfoliating hand from papaya, pineapple, grapefruit and pumpkin enzymes.

The velvety oil feels straight-up cushy going on, and just as Bieber demonstrated, massaging a pump into my skin melts away makeup in seconds — even some mascara that other cleansers left smudged all over my face (and I felt no eye stinging to speak of). The real proof, though, is how impressively soft and clear my skin looks the next morning after I use the cleanser. I've been dealing with persistently clogged pores and cystic whiteheads, and this formula flattened a couple of the latter within a few days.

Other shoppers are just as pleased. As one fan wrote at Credo Beauty, the resurfacing enzymes keep dullness at bay so well that it justifies the $58 price tag, and another said that it easily removes even their thickest sunscreen. One more user, who is in medical school with a "face that looks as stressed as [they] feel," said using it as a peel (by leaving it on for 30 minutes twice a week) gives them a glow that makes it look like they actually sleep.

Between the "supple and smooth" skin that it provides and how easily it dismisses my makeup, I can understand why Bieber sticks with the cleanser. Get Mara's Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil for $58 at Credo Beauty or Amazon.