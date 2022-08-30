Celebrity Hailey Bieber This Hailey Bieber-Approved Cleanser Makes My Skin Freakishly Smooth And even med students say it makes them look well-rested. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry, writing about the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, and Shape. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2022 @ 05:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images I can't open my inbox these days without seeing another celebrity drop a skincare line, but it was still impressive when earlier this summer, Hailey Bieber's Rhode range sold out near instantly. To her credit, the model is a long-time skincare enthusiast — and after trying the oil cleanser she recommended earlier this year, I have to say my skin has rarely felt smoother. As Bieber shared with Allure in April, she "always, and I do mean always" makes time to double cleanse. She used Mara's Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil, a makeup-dissolving cleanser-meets-mask, and it wasn't the first time she'd name-dropped the favorite. In April 2021, she shared on her YouTube channel that using the oil cleanser has "honestly made the biggest difference" in her skin. So when I at long-last hit the bottom of my last oil cleanser, I was ready to break out the bottle Mara sent me to try. I tend towards gentle formulas for my finicky skin, and the cleanser takes me right to the edge of that territory; its mix of algae extract, squalane, jojoba, chia, sunflower, and moringa oil gets an exfoliating hand from papaya, pineapple, grapefruit and pumpkin enzymes. Courtesy Shop now: $58; credobeauty.com and amazon.com The velvety oil feels straight-up cushy going on, and just as Bieber demonstrated, massaging a pump into my skin melts away makeup in seconds — even some mascara that other cleansers left smudged all over my face (and I felt no eye stinging to speak of). The real proof, though, is how impressively soft and clear my skin looks the next morning after I use the cleanser. I've been dealing with persistently clogged pores and cystic whiteheads, and this formula flattened a couple of the latter within a few days. Other shoppers are just as pleased. As one fan wrote at Credo Beauty, the resurfacing enzymes keep dullness at bay so well that it justifies the $58 price tag, and another said that it easily removes even their thickest sunscreen. One more user, who is in medical school with a "face that looks as stressed as [they] feel," said using it as a peel (by leaving it on for 30 minutes twice a week) gives them a glow that makes it look like they actually sleep. Between the "supple and smooth" skin that it provides and how easily it dismisses my makeup, I can understand why Bieber sticks with the cleanser. Get Mara's Chia + Moringa Algae Enzyme Cleansing Oil for $58 at Credo Beauty or Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit