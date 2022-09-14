Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrated Four Years of Marriage With the Most Adorable Anniversary Tributes

Time flies when you're one of Hollywood's hottest couples.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on September 14, 2022 @ 11:27AM
Hailey Bieber Black Gown and Justin Bieber Suit 2021 Met Gala
Justin and Hailey Bieber just celebrated four years of marriage, and (lucky for us) they each commemorated the occasion with an adorable social media shoutout. On Wednesday, both of the Biebers posted on Instagram to honor the day they first tied the knot back in 2018, and — aside from solidifying their spot as marriage goals — they absolutely melted our hearts in the process.

Starting with a throwback picture, the first slide in Hailey's sweet tribute gave followers another look at her gorgeous Off-White wedding gown as she and Justin kissed outside after the ceremony. "4 years married to you," Hailey captioned her post. "The most beautiful human I've ever known ... love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂" Additional photos showed the pair going for a cruise, matching in chic all-black outfits, and indulging in a little PDA both at dinner and backstage during Justin's world tour.

Hailey Bieber Instagram
Hailey Bieber Instagram

For his part, Justin shared an equally as sweet candid black-and-white photo of him and his wife lying in bed with their dog, Oscar. "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way," he captioned the selfie.

While the Biebers didn't officially reach the relationship milestone until September 13, Hailey opened up about the current state of their marriage when talking to Harper's Bazaar earlier this summer. During the interview, the supermodel admitted that although they're still very much in love, maintaining a strong relationship amid busy schedules takes a lot of hard work.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

