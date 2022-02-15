The Biebers were feeling the love yesterday for Valentine's Day. The famous husband-and-wife duo, who are known for their coordinating outfits, celebrated the Hallmark holiday with some sexy photos that they shared with their Instagram followers.

Justin posted a two-photo carousel of Hailey modeling bright pink lingerie while lounging on a white couch. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," he captioned the post. In the second snap, Hailey leaned over the back of the sofa, showing off the pastel bra which was accompanied by matching panties and a lacy garter belt adorned with silver sparkly hearts along the waistband.

Hailey also shared her own sultry shots for Victoria's Secret's newest campaign. The model is an ambassador for this new phase of VS. "I am so honored to be a part of @vdroeseiassecret Love Cloud Campaign," she captioned her Instagram. "To be amongst such dynamic women and to represent the brand's commitment to celebrate all women is a true honor. 🤍" According to her Instagram, the new collection will be available starting this Thursday, Feb. 17.