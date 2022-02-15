Justin Bieber Shared Lingerie-Clad Photos of His Wife Hailey Bieber to Instagram for Valentine's Day
The Biebers were feeling the love yesterday for Valentine's Day. The famous husband-and-wife duo, who are known for their coordinating outfits, celebrated the Hallmark holiday with some sexy photos that they shared with their Instagram followers.
Justin posted a two-photo carousel of Hailey modeling bright pink lingerie while lounging on a white couch. "Happy Valentine's Day baby," he captioned the post. In the second snap, Hailey leaned over the back of the sofa, showing off the pastel bra which was accompanied by matching panties and a lacy garter belt adorned with silver sparkly hearts along the waistband.
The singer shared more photos of the model to his Stories, including a mirror selfie that showed off her gold body chain, short necklace, and expensive brunette tousled tresses.
Hailey also shared her own sultry shots for Victoria's Secret's newest campaign. The model is an ambassador for this new phase of VS. "I am so honored to be a part of @vdroeseiassecret Love Cloud Campaign," she captioned her Instagram. "To be amongst such dynamic women and to represent the brand's commitment to celebrate all women is a true honor. 🤍" According to her Instagram, the new collection will be available starting this Thursday, Feb. 17.
In addition to her selfies, Hailey took to her Stories to wish her musician husband a happy love day with a couple pic in which she puckered her lips in Justin's direction while he smized at the camera.
"Valentine," she wrote alongside three red hearts and a glass of wine emoji. "I love you baby." Justin shared the same image writing, "Happy Valentine's Day my beautiful baby."