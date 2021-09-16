Ireland Baldwin Defended Hailey and Justin Bieber Against Trolls Chanting "Selena" at the Meta Gala

The Met Gala this year coincidentally fell on the same day as the Justin and Hailey Bieber 's third wedding anniversary — something that didn't slip the minds of Selena Gomez fans standing outside the red carpet that night.

In a viral TikTok video , a slew of Selenators can be heard chanting "Selena" at the couple while they posed for pictures. "Selena Gomez fans camped outside the met trying to ruin Justin and Hailey's red carpet moment," text over the TikTok read, while the caption said: "DISGUSTING." Many users slammed the trolls in the clip, including Hailey's cousin Ireland Baldwin who quickly came to the pair's defense. "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around. They don't care about them," she commented, adding a cry-laughing face emoji to emphasize just how unaffected Justin and Hailey are by their haters.

Justin and Selena were in a relationship on and off for eight years, before officially calling it quits in 2018. Soon after, Justin began dating Hailey and the pair quickly got engaged and married within the same year.

In the past, Selena has asked her fans to be kinder after they attacked Hailey following the release of "Lose You to Love Me," which is widely believed to be about Gomez and Bieber's complicated love story. "I am so grateful for the response of the song. However, I will never stand for women tearing other women down," Gomez said during an Instagram Live at the time. "So please be kind to everyone…Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."