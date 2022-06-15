Hailey and Justin Bieber's Back-to-Back Health Scares Made Them "Closer Than Ever"

Hailey Bieber is revealing how her and husband Justin Bieber's recent health struggles have impacted their marriage. While promoting her new skincare brand Rhode — available online starting today — the model shared that her mini-stroke and Justin's Ramsay Hunt syndrome that he announced on his Instagram on June 10 have brought the two "closer than ever."

"We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she teased during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So, I'll take that away from it."

Later, in a separate interview with Good Morning America, the beauty guru doubled down that their health issues have actually improved their marriage. "It in a way forces you to have to just be up front about what's going on so that people understand what you're going through," she said. "I actually think it opened up a lot of really important and amazing conversation."

Earlier this month, Justin opened up about his illness in an Instagram video explaining that it has paralyzed half of his face. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

In March, Hailey revealed the scary moment when she experienced a "mini stroke." "They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," Hailey explained on her Instagram Story. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"