Hailey Bieber Revealed What Her Relationship with Justin Looks Like After Four Years of Marriage

Whether they're indulging in a little lakeside PDA or supporting each other in sickness and in health, Hailey and Justin Bieber have served as the definition of marriage goals since they tied the knot back in September 2018. And now, as the pair closes in on their fourth wedding anniversary, Hailey is getting candid about where their relationship stands today (spoiler alert: the Biebers are better than ever).

The supermodel touched on her marriage to Justin while serving as one of Harper's Bazaar's September cover stars where she wore a slouchy chocolate brown pantsuit and matching bra top. During the interview, Hailey admitted that while she and Justin are still very much in love, keeping their relationship strong takes effort and intentionality from both parties.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she said. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Hailey also shared how her outlook on marriage has constantly evolved since she first got engaged four years ago, and how both her and Justin's individual health scares put their relationship into a whole new perspective.

"I just think life is changing all the time," she said. "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this shit as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"