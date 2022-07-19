Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats

Hailey and Justin Bieber's lakeside summer vacation continued with a helping of coordinating couple outfits straight out of the '90s. Earlier this week, the two soaked up some rays at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho while wearing low-rise neon bottoms (lime for Justin, orange for Hailey), matching rectangular yellow sunnies, and bucket hats.

Hailey paired her vibrant parachute pants with a white bikini top and bottoms that peeked out the top of the trousers. She accessorized with a mint green hat, black beach bag, gold hoop earrings, and matching bangles. She wore white Velcro sandals to complete the beach-ready look. Justin went shirtless and paired his retina-searing shorts with Balenciaga crew socks, Nike sneakers, and a turquoise and yellow bucket hat. At one point, the couple escaped the heat by taking a plunge into the lake.

Just last week, the husband-and-wife duo were spotted at the same body of water sharing some steamy PDA on a boat (Alexa, play "I'm On a Boat" by Lonely Island). Hailey wore a royal blue one-piece suit with dainty gold jewelry, her apparent go-to accessory.

While promoting her new skincare line Rhode, Hailey opened up about the health struggles she and Justin both recently faced. Hailey had a mini stroke and Justin is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So, I'll take that away from it."