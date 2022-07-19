Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats

Outfit coordination: a very fundamental pillar of relationships.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber Idaho Vacation Bucket Hats Low-Rise Pants Walking Together
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber. Photo: Backgrid

Hailey and Justin Bieber's lakeside summer vacation continued with a helping of coordinating couple outfits straight out of the '90s. Earlier this week, the two soaked up some rays at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho while wearing low-rise neon bottoms (lime for Justin, orange for Hailey), matching rectangular yellow sunnies, and bucket hats.

Hailey paired her vibrant parachute pants with a white bikini top and bottoms that peeked out the top of the trousers. She accessorized with a mint green hat, black beach bag, gold hoop earrings, and matching bangles. She wore white Velcro sandals to complete the beach-ready look. Justin went shirtless and paired his retina-searing shorts with Balenciaga crew socks, Nike sneakers, and a turquoise and yellow bucket hat. At one point, the couple escaped the heat by taking a plunge into the lake.

Just last week, the husband-and-wife duo were spotted at the same body of water sharing some steamy PDA on a boat (Alexa, play "I'm On a Boat" by Lonely Island). Hailey wore a royal blue one-piece suit with dainty gold jewelry, her apparent go-to accessory.

While promoting her new skincare line Rhode, Hailey opened up about the health struggles she and Justin both recently faced. Hailey had a mini stroke and Justin is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So, I'll take that away from it."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Bright Blue Swimsuit While Kissing Justin Lakeside
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Shared a PDA-Filled Photo with Justin in Honor of Canada Day
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve
Hailey Bieber Blue Bikini
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Blue String Bikini with Dewy Summer Skin
Hailey Bieber Nude Dress Naked Heels
Hailey Bieber Wore a Nude Sparkly Dress with a Massive Keyhole Cutout
Hailey Bieber Wearing Justin's Pants
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Husband Justin's Pants with a Tiny Crop Top
10 Iconic Lipstick Shades Famous Brides Wore Down the Aisle
The Exact Lipstick 11 Celebrities Wore On Their Wedding Day
Best Bucket Hats
The 7 Best Buckets for Ultimate Street Cred
hailey bieber mirror pic
Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
Hailey Bieber Cargo Pants Instagra
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Crop Top with This Throwback Trouser Trend
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pink Hair "Life In Pink" Documentary Premiere
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Had Coordinating Pink Hair and Outfits for Their Latest Date Night
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Stepped Out in the Tiniest Neon Green Sports Bra and Hot Pants
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Put a High-Fashion Spin on the Standard Sports Bra
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Unbuttoned Blouse with a Cutout Skirt
Kendall Jenner White Tank Top Green Los Angeles Trousers
Kendall Jenner Went Braless in a White Cropped Tank and Spring-Ready Green Trousers
bella hadid cannes film festival
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit