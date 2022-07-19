Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey and Justin Bieber's '90s-Inspired Lake Day Looks Included Low-Rise Pants and Coordinating Bucket Hats Outfit coordination: a very fundamental pillar of relationships. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 19, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber. Photo: Backgrid Hailey and Justin Bieber's lakeside summer vacation continued with a helping of coordinating couple outfits straight out of the '90s. Earlier this week, the two soaked up some rays at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho while wearing low-rise neon bottoms (lime for Justin, orange for Hailey), matching rectangular yellow sunnies, and bucket hats. Hailey paired her vibrant parachute pants with a white bikini top and bottoms that peeked out the top of the trousers. She accessorized with a mint green hat, black beach bag, gold hoop earrings, and matching bangles. She wore white Velcro sandals to complete the beach-ready look. Justin went shirtless and paired his retina-searing shorts with Balenciaga crew socks, Nike sneakers, and a turquoise and yellow bucket hat. At one point, the couple escaped the heat by taking a plunge into the lake. Hailey Baldwin Shares Her Latest Magazine Cover with Miss Piggy Just last week, the husband-and-wife duo were spotted at the same body of water sharing some steamy PDA on a boat (Alexa, play "I'm On a Boat" by Lonely Island). Hailey wore a royal blue one-piece suit with dainty gold jewelry, her apparent go-to accessory. While promoting her new skincare line Rhode, Hailey opened up about the health struggles she and Justin both recently faced. Hailey had a mini stroke and Justin is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. "We both are dealing with older illnesses for sure," she said during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you. I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So, I'll take that away from it." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit