Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve

Just two style icons, wearing looks we can't wait to copy, too.

Published on July 6, 2022
Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Maybe it's because Stranger Things has been on our minds for the past few months, but when Hailey Bieber showed up to church wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket, and denim shorts, our brain couldn't help but think, "Umm...Winona Ryder?!" The outfit — which was the perfect mix of simple and cool-as-hell — reminded us of combinations that the actress wore back in the '80s and '90s. And, with a little digging, we even found a pic: Ryder, attending Damien Elwes' Art Exhibtion in April of 1989, posing in a super similar look.

That's when the wheels began turning. We've been loving Bieber's style a little bit extra as of late, and although the model did recently change stylists (she now works with Karla Welch, who also dresses Bieber's husband, Justin), that's not the only reason. It turns out that the model and Rhode skincare founder has channeled Ryder on more than one occasion, and her sleek, sexy, and (sometimes) edgy looks are essentially updated versions of iconic ones from the past.

To be honest, it does make a lot of sense. Clean Girl Aesthetic — which, in fashion's case, is making the most out of basics — is at an all-time high, and trends from the '80s and '90s are popular once again. Plus, Ryder's old outfits, whether we're talking red carpets or date nights, are simply too good to forget. With season four of Stranger Things available to binge on Netflix, we too have been daydreaming about the actress' oversized layers, baseball caps, and baggy jeans.

All this to say, we approve of Bieber's most recent Ryder-inspired ensembles — and do have the side-by-sides to show you that we're not just making this up. Of course, Bieber is far from the first star to gather outfit inspiration from a legendary actress. Remember when Emily Ratajkowski dressed like '90s Julia Roberts?

A Leather Jacket With Short Denim Bottoms

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

It's the outfit that sent us down a fashion spiral. This '80s-approved combo still holds up today, although Bieber chose to wear shorts instead of a skirt and white socks instead of tights.

A Neutral Suit

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

If you're searching for something sleek, structured, and versatile, Ryder and Bieber both seem to be fans of a neutral suit. This coordinating look can then be personalized to suit your own sense of style with the help of layers, shoes, and accessories.

A Blazer and White Socks

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

A classic black blazer and white tube socks continue to be wardrobe essentials that can quickly give any outfit a boost, no matter the season or occasion.

A Form-Fitting White Dress

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

Sure, LBDs are nice, but if you want to stand out in the crowd — or are hoping to lean into classic summer style— trade them for something white instread. To create a uniform, monochromatic look, continue that same color scheme throughout, finishing things off with white footwear, too.

RELATED: White Sneakers Are a Wardrobe Must-Have—These Are the 12 Best Pairs

An Oversized Jacket and Jeans, Complete With a Cap

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

Both Ryder and Bieber make a case for rocking a big jacket with jeans and a baseball cap. It's a comfy and cozy pairing, yet bold and fun at the same time.

An All-Black Look, Featuring a Turtleneck

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

If bright, eccentric, dopamine dressing isn't your thing, don't worry. Oftentimes, the best outfit options are minimalistic, like these 3- and 2-piece examples. Both women wore all-black and opted for turtlenecks, but their looks included little details that added some spice, such as a leather skirt or statement pockets.

RELATED: So, We're Back to Wearing Black Dress Pants Everywhere, Huh?

A Black Top, Jeans, and Tiny Sunglasses

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

Similar ideas, but slightly different vibes. Bieber went the casual, laid-back route in a crop top, baggy jeans, and sneakers, while Ryder's oversized coat, slim-fitting bottoms, and boots feels a bit more elevated. It's a lesson in proportion and how small changes can switch up a look.

A Comfy Layered Look

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

If you're looking to amp up your favorite sweatshirt, follow the lead of these icons by adding on another layer, whether it's patched up denim jacket or a plaid blazer — both of which will help to pull things together.

RELATED: 9 Different Types of Blazers Worth Adding to Your Wardrobe

A Floor-Length Black Dress

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

Both picks feature an eye-catching neckline, which ensures this classic, event-ready outfit is anything but basic.

A Pink Barbie Moment

Hailey Bieber Has Been Dressing Just Like Old School Winona Ryder
Getty Images

Barbiecore may be trending in 2022, but bright pink still made a statement in 1997, when Ryder wore a similar shade to honor Martin Scorsese at an AFI event at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

RELATED: So Many Shades of Pink Are Trending Right Now

