Hailey Bieber Has Basically Been Recreating Winona Ryder's '80s and '90s Outfits — and We Approve

Maybe it's because Stranger Things has been on our minds for the past few months, but when Hailey Bieber showed up to church wearing sunglasses, a leather jacket, and denim shorts, our brain couldn't help but think, "Umm...Winona Ryder?!" The outfit — which was the perfect mix of simple and cool-as-hell — reminded us of combinations that the actress wore back in the '80s and '90s. And, with a little digging, we even found a pic: Ryder, attending Damien Elwes' Art Exhibtion in April of 1989, posing in a super similar look.

That's when the wheels began turning. We've been loving Bieber's style a little bit extra as of late, and although the model did recently change stylists (she now works with Karla Welch, who also dresses Bieber's husband, Justin), that's not the only reason. It turns out that the model and Rhode skincare founder has channeled Ryder on more than one occasion, and her sleek, sexy, and (sometimes) edgy looks are essentially updated versions of iconic ones from the past.

To be honest, it does make a lot of sense. Clean Girl Aesthetic — which, in fashion's case, is making the most out of basics — is at an all-time high, and trends from the '80s and '90s are popular once again. Plus, Ryder's old outfits, whether we're talking red carpets or date nights, are simply too good to forget. With season four of Stranger Things available to binge on Netflix, we too have been daydreaming about the actress' oversized layers, baseball caps, and baggy jeans.

All this to say, we approve of Bieber's most recent Ryder-inspired ensembles — and do have the side-by-sides to show you that we're not just making this up. Of course, Bieber is far from the first star to gather outfit inspiration from a legendary actress. Remember when Emily Ratajkowski dressed like '90s Julia Roberts?