Hailey Bieber Wore a Vintage Set and Sky-High Mary Janes to Drink Tequila With Kendall Jenner

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner just proved that mid-week drink dates are a must for any BFFs — even the world-famous kind. On Wednesday, Hailey was spotted heading to sip cocktails with her longtime friend in New York City, and her outfit was a masterclass in proper happy-hour dressing.

Always a fan of a tiny top, Hailey sported a cropped vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe vest for the occasion, paired with a matching high-rise midi skirt. Both pieces featured multiple pockets and white stitching, but the top's silver buttons were traded for a full-length zipper on the skirt. Hailey kept with the all-black theme by accessorizing with sky-high platform Mary Janes, a simple shoulder bag, and skinny sunglasses. She wore her honey-blonde hair straight and parted down the middle.

Later that day, Hailey posted on her Instagram story to give followers a behind-the-scenes look at her hump day festivities while hyping up Kendall's tequila brand, 818. "It's giving on my ass by the end of this glass," Hailey quipped after taking a sip of the mystery concoction on her Story, which she captioned, "Testing some very delicious @drink818 cocktails for a very special occasion @kendalljenner."

Hailey Bieber instagram story Credit: Hailey Bieber Instagram

Hailey's post comes just a few days after she got candid about her relationship with social media. In a video posted to her YouTube channel in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Bieber opened up about the difficulties of having a large platform.

"Something I've found to be really hard for me, really taxing on my mental health is social media," Hailey said. "I'm somebody who struggles with people-pleasing and really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and what they think."