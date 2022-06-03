Hailey Bieber's Undone Vest and Low-Rise Slacks Are Going to Be Your New Office Uniform

Hailey Bieber is making a case for a new update on business casual. On Thursday, the model stepped out in Brooklyn, New York, in chic but laid-back ensemble that included a black vest that she wore mostly unbuttoned, save for the one that held it together. She ditched a shirt underneath, but paired the top with low-rise, baggy beige slacks.

Chunky black loafers and a matching baguette bag completed the look, which Hailey accessorized with small black oval sunglasses. Her hair was perfectly tousled and worn parted down the middle.

Bieber has been an avid fan of a vest lately — just earlier this week, she paired a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstriped vest with a matching high-waisted skirt for mid-day drinks with her bestie Kendall Jenner. Hailey documented an 818 cocktail taste test on her story with the caption. "Testing some very delicious @drink818 cocktails for a very special occasion @kendalljenner." After sipping on option she added, "It's giving on my ass by the end of this glass."

When she wasn't stepping out in trendy professional attire or sipping tequila concoctions, the model was getting real with her fans about mental health and how therapy became a "game changer" for her. "There are several things I like to do to check in with myself," Bieber said in a video posted to her YouTube channel in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. "One of those things being talk to somebody you trust."