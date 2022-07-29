Hailey Bieber's Tiny White Tennis Skirt and Crop Top Were Made for Summer

Warm weather dressing at its finest.

Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber. Photo: Splash News

Hailey Bieber has officially found the perfect sartorial antidote to summer's sweltering temperatures. On Thursday, the supermodel beat the New York City heat in an icy white outfit that was made for hot and humid days.

Dressed in a stark white crop top and matching miniskirt with lace-up detailing, Hailey's two-piece set served as a visual cool-down of sorts. Her all-white 'fit was amplified by her sun-kissed tan, and she complemented the laid-back ensemble with a pair of white dad socks and sneakers. Two black bags (one on each shoulder), skinny sunglasses, and tiny gold hoops rounded out her accessories.

Hailey wore her expensive brunette tresses in a sporty-chic half-up, half-down hairstyle, and kept her glam natural with just a pink lip and rosy cheeks.

This isn't the first time Hailey has sported all-white this summer. Her monochromatic phase began in May at the Met Gala where she wore an ivory Saint Laurent gown with the highest slit. In the weeks following, she brought out her seemingly never-ending rotation of white crop tops into the mix, and after that, she wore a high-cut white swimsuit with a matching baseball cap, chunky sneakers, and crew socks.

