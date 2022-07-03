Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Paired Her High-Cut Swimsuit with Dad Sneakers and Socks A lesson on how to do dadcore in the summer. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 3, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram No one does dadcore better than Hailey Bieber, and she's showing us how to wear the trend for summer. On Saturday, the supermodel kicked off the Fourth of July holiday with a photo dump documenting her weekend activities so far, which have already included a major PDA session with husband Justin Bieber, a date night selfie, and a dadcore fashion moment. In one photo from the carousel, Hailey wore a white one-piece bathing suit with high-cut sides and plunging back while kneeling in front of a "No Diving" sign with a red popsicle in hand. Hailey Bieber Shared a PDA-Filled Photo with Justin in Honor of Canada Day Bieber paired her swimsuit with a matching backwards baseball cap, chunky white sneakers that look like something your father definitely owns, and an even more embarrassing dad accessory: tube socks. "into the weekend 🍒🍒🍒🥰," she captioned the Instagram slideshow. In another image, Hailey straddled Justin in a NSFW photo celebrating Canada Day, and in the final photo, she traded her swimwear for a leather jacket, jean shorts, and tiny shades, which she wore for a date night to church with her hubby. So far, her weekend looks like it's off to a fantastic (and fashionable) start. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit