Hailey Bieber Paired Her High-Cut Swimsuit with Dad Sneakers and Socks

No one does dadcore better than Hailey Bieber, and she's showing us how to wear the trend for summer.

On Saturday, the supermodel kicked off the Fourth of July holiday with a photo dump documenting her weekend activities so far, which have already included a major PDA session with husband Justin Bieber, a date night selfie, and a dadcore fashion moment. In one photo from the carousel, Hailey wore a white one-piece bathing suit with high-cut sides and plunging back while kneeling in front of a "No Diving" sign with a red popsicle in hand.

Bieber paired her swimsuit with a matching backwards baseball cap, chunky white sneakers that look like something your father definitely owns, and an even more embarrassing dad accessory: tube socks.

"into the weekend 🍒🍒🍒🥰," she captioned the Instagram slideshow.

In another image, Hailey straddled Justin in a NSFW photo celebrating Canada Day, and in the final photo, she traded her swimwear for a leather jacket, jean shorts, and tiny shades, which she wore for a date night to church with her hubby. So far, her weekend looks like it's off to a fantastic (and fashionable) start.