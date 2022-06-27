Hailey Bieber Paired Her Blue String Bikini with Dewy Summer Skin

And a fresh tan.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2022
Hailey Bieber Blue Bikini
Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram

A bikini's best accessory isn't a coordinating caftan, platform sandals, or even a cool pair of shades — instead, it's a glowing complexion. Just take it from Hailey Bieber.

On Sunday, the supermodel confirmed that dewy skin is all you need for your next beach day. Following a summer getaway to the Bahamas with her husband Justin, Hailey shared a slew of vacation snaps from their trip on Instagram that doubled as a marketing campaign for her new skincare line, Rhode. In one photo, she posed in the island's crystal clear waters while wearing a cobalt blue string bikini, which she accessorized with sunburnt blush, hydrated skin, and a black bucket hat.

Another picture showed Hailey applying lipgloss in a pale yellow balconette bikini top with a subtle floral print, while a third swimsuit snapshot gave a closer look at her fresh tan. "dewy summer skin loading….. hydration is always essential 🏝🌊☀️," she appropriately captioned her latest photo dump.

Hailey and Justin's recent couple's vacay came just a few weeks after the singer announced his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, and several months following the model's "mini stroke." Hailey spoke about the pair's recent health struggles during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, revealing that the back-to-back scares has made them closer. "Honestly the silver lining in the whole situation — what he went through, what I went through — is it really bonds you," she said. "I feel like we're closer than ever. It really brings us close. So, I'll take that away from it."

