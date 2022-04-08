Hailey Bieber Revealed Why She's Taking a Break From Runway Modeling

Since starting her runway modeling career back in 2014, Hailey Bieber has worked with some of the biggest brands in fashion while walking in high-profile shows all over the world. But according to the supermodel, runway modeling isn't always as glamorous as it seems — and Hailey just revealed the reason she decided to take a break.

In Allure's May cover story, the supermodel opened up about the incident that changed her views on runway modeling. "I had a really bad experience with a casting director who was very important," Bieber said. "He said something to my agent that just shook my confidence when it came to the runway. I don't want to feel bad about myself in this space because I feel really good about the other work that I do. So why would I even put myself in a position to feel small?"

While Hailey may have stepped back from one aspect of her career, she's still busier than ever. Beyond red carpet appearances, photoshoots, and the launch of her first-ever eyewear collaboration, the star just announced another exciting project: A new beauty line called Rhode, inspired by memories shared with her mother and grandmother.

"I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy. It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me," Hailey said.