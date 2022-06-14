Hailey Bieber Paired her Plunging Tuxedo Dress With Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

Hailey Bieber is putting her modeling chops to work in her latest campaign. The model and skincare guru is Tiffany & Co.'s latest brand ambassador, and she's coming in hot by repping the renowned jeweler's T Collection in a plunging black tuxedo dress.

In a couple of snaps from the campaign, Bieber wears a low-cut minidress with wide lapels, long sleeves, and a ruched midsection. She accessorized with bedazzled jewels from the brand that included two layered rose gold necklaces with circular diamond pendants, matching earrings, a bangle, and several rings. Her signature gently tousled "expensive brunette" hair was parted down the middle.

Courtesy of Tiffany

In another image from the shoot, Bieber wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pale pink high-low skirt, and she leaned against a wall while decked out in different pieces of jewelry. The final look included a boxy gray pantsuit with a large matching belt.

Courtesy of Tiffany

"I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry," Bieber said in a press release. "It's a real honor to join that legacy as the face of the T Collection."

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany's executive vice president of product and communication, also explained why Bieber was the perfect ambassador for the collection, which celebrates the brand's famous logo. "A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection," said in the release."We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign."

Bieber is staying busy this month, first with this campaign, as well as her new skincare line, Rhode, which launches tomorrow, June 15. In a recent interview, Bieber shared that she has been very hands-on throughout the process.

"I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range," she told Allure in the magazine's May issue. "I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well."