Hailey Bieber Paired her Plunging Tuxedo Dress With Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

Published on June 14, 2022
Hailey Bieber Tiffany Campaign Gray Suit Arms Folded Against Wall
Photo: Courtesy of Tiffany

Hailey Bieber is putting her modeling chops to work in her latest campaign. The model and skincare guru is Tiffany & Co.'s latest brand ambassador, and she's coming in hot by repping the renowned jeweler's T Collection in a plunging black tuxedo dress.

In a couple of snaps from the campaign, Bieber wears a low-cut minidress with wide lapels, long sleeves, and a ruched midsection. She accessorized with bedazzled jewels from the brand that included two layered rose gold necklaces with circular diamond pendants, matching earrings, a bangle, and several rings. Her signature gently tousled "expensive brunette" hair was parted down the middle.

Hailey Bieber Tiffany Campaign Posing in Plunging Black Dress
Courtesy of Tiffany

In another image from the shoot, Bieber wore a white T-shirt tucked into a pale pink high-low skirt, and she leaned against a wall while decked out in different pieces of jewelry. The final look included a boxy gray pantsuit with a large matching belt.

Hailey Bieber Tiffany Campaign White Tee Pink Skirt Leaning Against Wall
Courtesy of Tiffany

"I have special memories of the women I admire wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry," Bieber said in a press release. "It's a real honor to join that legacy as the face of the T Collection."

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany's executive vice president of product and communication, also explained why Bieber was the perfect ambassador for the collection, which celebrates the brand's famous logo. "A modern-day style icon, Hailey Bieber embodies the powerful spirit of the T Collection," said in the release."We are excited for her to star in our new T Collection campaign."

Bieber is staying busy this month, first with this campaign, as well as her new skincare line, Rhode, which launches tomorrow, June 15. In a recent interview, Bieber shared that she has been very hands-on throughout the process.

"I was ordering crazy amounts of skin care, trying everything that was expensive to inexpensive to mid-range," she told Allure in the magazine's May issue. "I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well."

