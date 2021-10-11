Hailey Bieber's Plunging LBD Included an Eye-Popping Detail

The little black dress is a tried-and-true closet staple that we turn to time and again for its effortless elegance — just ask Jennifer Aniston. But Hailey Bieber just proved that the LBD can also be a statement piece.

Bieber shared a few snapshots on Instagram of her trip to Las Vegas, during which she donned a cleavage-baring Schiaparelli dress that also included a large gold embellishment across the torso that looked like something out of the Versailles Hall of Mirrors. In photos taken by photographer Rory Kramer, the model can be seen wearing the long-sleeved minidress with sunglasses as she poses over a pool table. Bieber also shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself in the dress, accessorizing with small gold hoop earrings and pointy-toed stiletto pumps.