Hailey Bieber's Take on Business Casual Includes a Micro Mini and an Oversized Blazer
The celebrity photo dump phenomenon has another acolyte in Hailey Bieber. Today, the model and skincare entrepreneur offered up a gallery of seemingly random, unrelated images to her followers, which ranged from shots of baby ducks to a snapshot of her glowing skin and a close-up of a statement-making earring. Hidden in the shuffle, however, was a fashion lesson that even non-models can add to their repertoire. Bieber tempered the sex appeal of a micro-mini dress with a large, oversized blazer, giving the world a look at Bieber's version of business casual dressing — no "work pants" necessary.
Bieber's outfit combined a lacy pink dress and a dark, charcoal grey blazer with huge, wide shoulders and long sleeves that obscured her hands. She added a few sweet touches to the outfit to balance out the seriousness of the jacket, too, including white ankle socks and parochial school-approved loafers. She also added a shoulder bag, though the photograph's artful blurring made it hard to see exactly which one she chose to finish the ensemble.
"The last few weeks 🍒🍬🍭🍩," she added alongside the carousel of photos. Other images included her wearing a spaghetti-strap top and a big, chunky black-and-gold earring alongside Bieber's usual picture-perfect skin.
Last week, Bieber showed off her new collection for Vogue Eyewear on Instagram, along with a bright orange bikini that she wore upside-down, which means last summer's trend may be primed for a comeback this year, too. While Bieber's swimwear came courtesy of Jacquemus (she added a slew of gold necklaces, too), the trend has been seen on everyone from Gabrielle Union to the Kardashians, which means that it doesn't take a designer brand to get in on the action when the sun comes out.