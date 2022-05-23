Hailey Bieber's Take on Business Casual Includes a Micro Mini and an Oversized Blazer

The celebrity photo dump phenomenon has another acolyte in Hailey Bieber. Today, the model and skincare entrepreneur offered up a gallery of seemingly random, unrelated images to her followers, which ranged from shots of baby ducks to a snapshot of her glowing skin and a close-up of a statement-making earring. Hidden in the shuffle, however, was a fashion lesson that even non-models can add to their repertoire. Bieber tempered the sex appeal of a micro-mini dress with a large, oversized blazer, giving the world a look at Bieber's version of business casual dressing — no "work pants" necessary.