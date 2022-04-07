Hailey Bieber Debuted a Pink Bob in a Sheer Beaded Jumpsuit

Not to worry, though, the dyed bob isn't permanent — later in the shoot, Hailey switched back to her go-to shade and length. In one image, the model's gently waved hair was adorned with rhinestones, while in another snap, it was crimped and pulled back into a chignon bun. She accompanied that look with a gold netted dress embellished with purple floral appliqués over a teal bra.

Bieber is promoting her upcoming beauty line Rhode, set to launch this summer. During the interview, she shared her concerns about launching another celebrity brand. "I think that as a team, we are going into it knowing that people are tired of seeing brand after brand after brand from different people and faces and celebrities," she said. "I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated. And I've had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it's going to be something refreshing and different."