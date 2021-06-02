Hailey Bieber Says She Never Wants To Do Nude Photo Shoots
She talked to Insecure's Yvonne Orji about boundaries.
For her video series, A Conversation With, Hailey Bieber had, well, a conversation with Insecure actor Yvonne Orji about the demands of their respective industries and setting boundaries for themselves. During their talk, Bieber explained that for her, she won't pose nude. As a model, it's a clear stance — who could forget what went down in the inaugural season of America's Next Top Model? — but Bieber said that she stands by her decision.
Orji, whose role on Insecure has her showing plenty of skin, said that she has clear boundaries, too. The two bonded over their faith and how it helps them stand by their decisions.
"You're an actress. You're on this show where you are doing sex scenes and cursing and doing things that a lot of people who are Christian would probably see that and be like, 'Oh, well you're not a real Christian, because you're doing sex scenes and you're doing this," Bieber said. "In a similar way sometimes, like for my job, I have to show skin or I'll get photographed in underwear or lingerie. And people are like, 'Well that's not a good representation because you're not modest and you're not this.'"
According to Entertainment Tonight, Orji won't show her full breasts on camera.
"I think I also take a place where I'm like, 'Okay, I wouldn't ever want to be shot naked,' but props to any woman that's comfortable doing that," Bieber added.
The new comments come after similar statements in a 2018 interview with The Sunday Times.
"I have serious morals that are instilled in me because of how I was raised. There are some things that will never leave my structure," she said. "It will be the way I raise my kids, it's just who I am. I would never pose naked. Tits out is not my thing."