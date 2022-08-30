Hailey Bieber's Cozy Home Attire Included Lacy Underwear Embroidered With Her Own Name

Just in case she forgets who they belong to.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 30, 2022 @ 09:25AM
Hailey Bieber
Photo: Getty Images

One potential 2022 trend we didn't see coming? The return of labeled underwear, but Hailey Bieber just made a case for why it should have a place in everyone's thong collection.

On Monday, the supermodel shared a dump of photos on Instagram detailing a low-key weekend spent relaxing at home. While the point of the post was mostly to promote her skincare line, Rhode, Bieber also unintentionally promoted personalized panties by posing in the first slide wearing a matching white cropped lace cami and thong set that said "Hailey" in blue font on the front of the underwear. Hailey kept her complexion makeup-free for the impromptu photoshoot, accessorized with a pair of green striped socks and a bracelet, and wore her caramel waves parted down the middle.

Other carousel inclusions showed the star lounging on the couch in a black cami, giving followers a look at her skincare in action, and showing off an all-black outfit comprised of the same tank paired with matching low-rise trousers." This weekend feeling cozy at home," Bieber captioned the post. "Restoring my skin. BRC is back tomorrow at 8am pst. Get yours for that incoming fall weather and keep that hydrated glow. 🤎 @rhode"

While Hailey may have enjoyed her chill weekend in, plenty of fans were disappointed to see that she and Justin Bieber skipped MTV's VMAs show on Sunday despite her husband receiving multiple nominations. The model was sure to give followers a peek into what her night looked like instead of walking the carpet by sharing a TikTok captioned, "Sunday is for: Wine. Cooking. Watching TV. ✨ blink if you agree."

