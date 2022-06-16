Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Wore a Nude Sparkly Dress with a Massive Keyhole Cutout And topped things off with a pair of naked heels. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 16, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Hailey Bieber's latest outfit is taking the naked trend to the extreme. Sure, she's worn a see-through dress once or twice, as well as transparent shoes, but the two together? That has to be a first. On Wednesday, the model made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and for the occasion, she paired a naked dress with even nakeder footwear. Wearing a clingy nude midi covered in iridescent sequins and with a massive keyhole cutout at the chest, Hailey accessorized with clear high-heeled sandals on her feet. Committed to the naked theme, the 25-year-old wore nothing else with her outfit except for a pair of tiny gold hoops and her oval-cut engagement ring. She made up for the lack of accessories with tanned skin that nearly matched the shade of her dress, a generous swirl of blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip. Her brunette hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part. Hailey and Justin Bieber's Back-to-Back Health Scares Made Them "Closer Than Ever" During her chat with Fallon, Hailey gave an update about her and husband Justin Bieber's recent health challenges. A few months after she suffered a mini stroke, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. When asked how they both are holding up, Hailey replied optimistically, "Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it. I'm just allowing my body the time to heal and do it's thing but I'm doing okay." She also confirmed that Justin is going to be alright. "'He's [Justin] also doing okay," Hailey told the audience. "Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days. He's okay and he's going to be totally okay." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit