Hailey Bieber Wore a Nude Sparkly Dress with a Massive Keyhole Cutout

Hailey Bieber's latest outfit is taking the naked trend to the extreme. Sure, she's worn a see-through dress once or twice, as well as transparent shoes, but the two together? That has to be a first.

On Wednesday, the model made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and for the occasion, she paired a naked dress with even nakeder footwear. Wearing a clingy nude midi covered in iridescent sequins and with a massive keyhole cutout at the chest, Hailey accessorized with clear high-heeled sandals on her feet. Committed to the naked theme, the 25-year-old wore nothing else with her outfit except for a pair of tiny gold hoops and her oval-cut engagement ring.

She made up for the lack of accessories with tanned skin that nearly matched the shade of her dress, a generous swirl of blush on her cheeks, and a light pink lip. Her brunette hair was worn down in loose waves with a middle part.

During her chat with Fallon, Hailey gave an update about her and husband Justin Bieber's recent health challenges. A few months after she suffered a mini stroke, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that has left half of his face temporarily paralyzed. When asked how they both are holding up, Hailey replied optimistically, "Everything is good. I'm doing okay. My health scare has, you know, we've moved on from it. I'm just allowing my body the time to heal and do it's thing but I'm doing okay."

She also confirmed that Justin is going to be alright. "'He's [Justin] also doing okay," Hailey told the audience. "Obviously, it's been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days. He's okay and he's going to be totally okay."