Hailey Bieber Paired Her LBD with the Preppiest Shoe

Hailey Bieber is no stranger to putting a novel spin on the little black dress. Proving the wardrobe staple can also be a statement piece, she previously sported a black Schiaparelli dress that included a massive gold embellishment across the torso, and now the model is remixing the LBD with her unexpected choice in shoes.

Rather than a classic pump or sandal, Hailey went the collegiate chic route in a pair of patent leather loafers while wearing a black bustier dress with thin straps and flower detailing along the neckline. She paired the preppy shoes with white dress socks and a matching shiny black handbag. Other accessories included a stack of bracelets that climbed up one arm and a chunky gold hoop earrings.

The LBD and loafer moment was just one of many looks incorporated in a slideshow from Hailey's European travels during husband Justin Bieber's Justice world tour. "7 countries. a lot of yummy food. a lot of laughs. and a lot of jet lag," she wrote on Instagram.

In the fifth slide, Hailey sported another unlikely shoe and dress combination. Wearing a white silk slip with pink flowers, she teamed the frilly dress with black and white Adidas Samba sneakers (the soccer shoe supermodels are wearing to death) and white crew socks.