Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Paired Her LBD with the Preppiest Shoe Collegiate chic. By Alicia Brunker Published on August 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram Hailey Bieber is no stranger to putting a novel spin on the little black dress. Proving the wardrobe staple can also be a statement piece, she previously sported a black Schiaparelli dress that included a massive gold embellishment across the torso, and now the model is remixing the LBD with her unexpected choice in shoes. Rather than a classic pump or sandal, Hailey went the collegiate chic route in a pair of patent leather loafers while wearing a black bustier dress with thin straps and flower detailing along the neckline. She paired the preppy shoes with white dress socks and a matching shiny black handbag. Other accessories included a stack of bracelets that climbed up one arm and a chunky gold hoop earrings. The LBD and loafer moment was just one of many looks incorporated in a slideshow from Hailey's European travels during husband Justin Bieber's Justice world tour. "7 countries. a lot of yummy food. a lot of laughs. and a lot of jet lag," she wrote on Instagram. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Just Wore Your Dad's Most Embarrassing Accessory In the fifth slide, Hailey sported another unlikely shoe and dress combination. Wearing a white silk slip with pink flowers, she teamed the frilly dress with black and white Adidas Samba sneakers (the soccer shoe supermodels are wearing to death) and white crew socks. @haileybieber/Instagram