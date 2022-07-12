Hailey Bieber Stunned in a Bright Blue Swimsuit While Kissing Justin Lakeside

Only a week after Hailey Bieber sported a plunging white one-piece with the most unexpected footwear choice (spoiler alert: Chunky dad sneakers and ankle socks), the supermodel was back to serving sexy swimwear inspo once again — but this time, it came with a side of PDA.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Hailey was spotted enjoying a well-deserved vacation at Idaho's Lake Coeur d'Alene over the weekend with her husband, Justin Bieber. The Rhode Beauty founder wore a bright blue SKIMS scoop-neck swimsuit that featured a plunging back and high-cut legs for the boat outing, which Justin was sure to document on his Instagram. Hailey paired the colorful suit with a navy baseball cap and a smattering of delicate jewelry, while Justin opted for black shorts, a puka shell necklace, and skinny sunglasses.

Justin Bieber Instagram

Aside from enjoying time with friends and taking a dip in the water, the Biebers also shared a passionate kiss while lounging on the back of the boat. The couple's relaxing trip comes shortly after Justin first announced that he's suffering from Ramsey Hunt syndrome, which originally paralyzed part of his face. While the illness caused the singer to unexpectedly cancel shows on his world tour in order to heal, Hailey recently gave an update on her husband's health status during an interview with Good Morning America.

"He's doing really well," she shared. "He is getting better every single day. He's feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally okay, and I'm just grateful that he's fine."

She continued, "​​The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It's actually been really amazing."