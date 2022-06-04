Hailey Bieber Paired Her Husband Justin's Pants with a Tiny Crop Top

Dressing like your S.O. isn't an entirely new concept — baggy button-ups and loose-fitting, boyfriend-style jeans have become quickly wardrobe staples for women over the past few decades — but Hailey Bieber just took the trend to the next level with her latest date night outfit.

On Friday, Hailey and Justin went to dinner at Cipriani in New York after his concert at Barclay's Center, and for the occasion, the model raided her husband's closet, picking out a pair of baggy green cargo pants that were noticeably several sizes too big. She teamed the borrowed trousers with a tiny white crop top, a light green shoulder bag, and her oval-cut engagement ring. Her glam was just as casual, consisting of only relaxed waves, a glossy lip, and dewy skin.