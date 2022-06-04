Hailey Bieber Paired Her Husband Justin's Pants with a Tiny Crop Top
Dressing like your S.O. isn't an entirely new concept — baggy button-ups and loose-fitting, boyfriend-style jeans have become quickly wardrobe staples for women over the past few decades — but Hailey Bieber just took the trend to the next level with her latest date night outfit.
On Friday, Hailey and Justin went to dinner at Cipriani in New York after his concert at Barclay's Center, and for the occasion, the model raided her husband's closet, picking out a pair of baggy green cargo pants that were noticeably several sizes too big. She teamed the borrowed trousers with a tiny white crop top, a light green shoulder bag, and her oval-cut engagement ring. Her glam was just as casual, consisting of only relaxed waves, a glossy lip, and dewy skin.
"Stole husband's pants this morning," Hailey confirmed on her Instagram Stories. Though, the clues were already there — the slacks slung super low on her hips, they extended over her sneakers, and were seemingly identical to the orange pair Justin was wearing in photos.
Aside from Justin's pants, Hailey has been pairing her collection of tiny tops with a variety of bottoms this week. On Wednesday, she drank tequila with pal Kendall Jenner in a cropped vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstripe vest with a matching high-rise midi skirt with a zipper straight down the middle, and the next day, she wore an another vest — this time, unbuttoned and paired with oversized beige pleated slacks.