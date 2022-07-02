Hailey Bieber Shared a PDA-Filled Photo with Justin in Honor of Canada Day

For those who didn't know (why would you?), yesterday was Canada Day, and to celebrate the United States's maple syrup-slinging, ice hockey-championing northern neighbor, Hailey Bieber shared a NSFW photo with her husband Justin Bieber, who, of course, is Canadian.

On Friday, the model took to her Instagram Stories, and posted a PDA-filled photo with the singer, captioning the snapshot: "Happy Canada Day! kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 you." In the image, Hailey was dressed casually in a white cropped tank top and light-wash jeans with black and white stripes down the side, as she straddled Justin and leaned in for a kiss. She paired her laid-back outfit with white socks and coordinating Adidas Samba sneakers, and styled her damp brunette hair into a messy braid.

Justin, who was seemingly in the middle of a workout, wore gym shorts and no shirt while bracing for his wife's kiss.

Earlier in the day, Hailey had another chic off-duty style moment — but this time, sans Justin. While running errands in Los Angeles, Mrs. Bieber sported a tiny black crop top with white, low-rise parachute pants and Balenciaga sneakers. She accessorized with gold Balenciaga logo earrings, a delicate charm necklace that spelled out the name of her beauty brand "Rhode," and crochet purse with a flower woven on the front.