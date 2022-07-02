Celebrity Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber Shared a PDA-Filled Photo with Justin in Honor of Canada Day "Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 you." By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 2, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: @haileybieber/Instagram For those who didn't know (why would you?), yesterday was Canada Day, and to celebrate the United States's maple syrup-slinging, ice hockey-championing northern neighbor, Hailey Bieber shared a NSFW photo with her husband Justin Bieber, who, of course, is Canadian. On Friday, the model took to her Instagram Stories, and posted a PDA-filled photo with the singer, captioning the snapshot: "Happy Canada Day! kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 you." In the image, Hailey was dressed casually in a white cropped tank top and light-wash jeans with black and white stripes down the side, as she straddled Justin and leaned in for a kiss. She paired her laid-back outfit with white socks and coordinating Adidas Samba sneakers, and styled her damp brunette hair into a messy braid. Justin, who was seemingly in the middle of a workout, wore gym shorts and no shirt while bracing for his wife's kiss. Hailey Bieber Paired Her Hot Pink Corset Dress With the Most Unexpected Shoe Earlier in the day, Hailey had another chic off-duty style moment — but this time, sans Justin. While running errands in Los Angeles, Mrs. Bieber sported a tiny black crop top with white, low-rise parachute pants and Balenciaga sneakers. She accessorized with gold Balenciaga logo earrings, a delicate charm necklace that spelled out the name of her beauty brand "Rhode," and crochet purse with a flower woven on the front. Getty Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit