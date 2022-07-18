Hailey Bieber's Latest Look Took Major Inspo From the Internet's Favorite Toast Topping

Hailey Bieber has been adding some color to her wardrobe — and we're very much here for it. On Sunday, the supermodel posted an OOTD photo dump to Instagram showcasing a sexy chartreuse Versace dress accompanied by her signature accessory: Impeccably glowy skin.

Aptly captioned, "love an avocado moment 🥑," Hailey's post gave followers a closer look at a skin-tight, green bustier-style dress that featured spaghetti straps with a glitzy metal clasp detail, a structured scoop neckline, and vertical boning along the front and back. The model paired the look with silver drop earrings and styled her hair in a messy updo, letting her rosy glam and clear complexion sit on full display. Aside from the expertly posed photos, Bieber added the final finishing touch in one slide by swiping a layer of sheer gloss on to her lips.

Hailey's green dress served as a wedding guest look for Rhode Beauty's Head Of Brand, Lauren Rothber's, California nuptials over the weekend — hence the emphasis on great skin. Shortly after launching her skincare line, which has been in the works for years, Bieber spoke to InStyle about the Rhode products she's used to prep for big events.

"The Peptide Glazing Fluid and the Barrier Restore Cream," she said of her 2022 Met Gala skincare lineup. "I will say, I don't claim that I started the glazed donut thing. I didn't invent that comparison or that phrase. I think within skincare there are a lot of fun food comparisons to texture and look. I just love donuts, and I like the idea of looking like a freshly glazed Krispy Kreme donut. I just think that's the vibe that at night before I go to bed, I just want to have that layer of just yummy, glowy, dewy, glazey vibe."