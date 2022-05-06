Hailey Bieber Paired Gigantic Swishy Pants With the Tiniest Crop Top
As one of the unofficial queens of model-off-duty fashion, Hailey Bieber is no stranger to turning an average errands run into her own personal runway. While we've seen her rock plenty of form-fitting 'fits to strut the streets in the past, Hailey decided to take on a much slouchier vibe by choosing the baggiest pants ever to complete her latest outfit.
On Thursday, the supermodel was spotted in Santa Monica stepping out solo for a mid-day smoothie run. Hailey sported a very Y2K pair of black low-rise drawstring pants for the occasion, which she hit right above her hip bones. Bieber paired the ultra-slouchy bottoms with a tiny, ab-baring yellow-and-black V-neck sweater vest layered over a white cropped T-shirt. She accessorized with gray dad sneakers, a black shoulder bag, and skinny tinted sunglasses. Hailey later shared a picture of the outfit on her Instagram Story while posing in the walk-in closet she shares with her husband, Justin Bieber.
Earlier in the week, Hailey swapped her gigantic bottoms for the shortest shorts when attending a star-studded Met Gala after-party. Along with the leather hot pants, Bieber's late-night look consisted of an oversized black blazer and a sheer glitzy bralette top. She finished the outfit with strappy red heels and black shades and slicked her hair back into a sleek low bun.
Hailey was joined by her BFF and fellow supermodel, Kendall Jenner for the post-Gala festivities, who wore an equally revealing look to party the night away. Kendall's second outfit of the evening consisted of a sheer black lace Miu Miu co-ord set layered over rose gold lingerie. Though the two weren't pictured together, a fellow partygoer captured a TikTok video of the duo lounging on a couch in their after-party looks.